Ken Urker doesn't want to live with Gypsy Rose Blanchard after daughter's birth?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard deserted by boyfriend Ken Urker post delivery?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker have recently welcomed baby girl, but the new parents do not live together.

The once estranged couple had got together in 2024 just weeks after Gypsy's divorce from her previous husband Ryan Anderson.

Only a few months after it, the newly formed pair was expecting their baby.

After the birth of their daughter Aurora Raina Urker, Gypsy and Ken are living separately.

However, it is not them who have created the distance between themselves. It is the government system that has enforced this separation between them.

Yes, it’s the strict parole conditions due to which the 33-year-old cannot live with her current partner.

Gypsy revealed during an episode of Gypsy Rose Life After Lock Up aired on May 19 the duo is focusing on everything 'day by day'.

She also shared insight into how difficult it is to keep a relationship between two people living at 'two separate places' with different conflicting schedules.

The strain distance has put on the relationship has been felt by Ken too who feels 'very lonely' in the current scenario.

He confessed in a separate scene that it 'feels a little depressing around the house' with both Gypsy and the child gone.

Ken further mentioned that he feels like he has 'no purpose during daytime before work'; he ends up finding things to keep himself busy.

For the unversed, the social media star will be free to live with her partner after the parole ends June 25, 2025. She had spent 8 years in jail for the murder of her mother Clauddine "DeeDee" Blanchard in 2015.

Interestingly, Gypsy already has made a bucket list of everything she plans to do when the time comes.