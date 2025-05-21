Shakira's concert turns into measles exposure risk for fans

Shakira's New Jersey concert results in measles outbreak

Shakira’s recent concert has sparked concern among fans, as the event has reportedly been linked to a measles outbreak.

The Colombian singer, who rose to fame with her breakthrough Latin pop hits, took the internet by storm following her New Jersey concert at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, May 15.

Fans couldn’t hold back and quickly shared their reactions on social media.

One Reddit user wrote, “Great News: go to concert, get sick.”

Another tweeted, “As if I did not have enough things to worry already.”

Expressing frustration, a third commented, “Thanks a lot peeps! Now we can’t even go to concerts, what’s next?”

According to a press release from the New Jersey Department of Health, a person who attended the Waka Waka hitmaker’s concert may have exposed numerous staff members and attendees to the highly contagious disease.

The department further revealed that anyone who was at the stadium between 7:30 pm and 1 am may have been exposed to the virus.

It is pertinent to mention that in recent months, multiple states across the South and Southwest reported similar outbreaks.

For the unversed, attendees who missed the 48-year-old singer’s May 15 show but were present the following night were treated to a surprise performance by Pitbull, who performed some of his hit tracks.