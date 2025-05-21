'Freaky Friday' star opens about maintaining work and personal life balance

'Freakier Friday' to reunite Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis

Lindsay Lohan has admitted that she is enjoying her career revival, but at the same time she makes sure to take time out for family and kids.

Mean Girls famed Lohan had a flourishing career, but she suddenly went on a break in 2014, when she moved to Dubai and made her family the prime focus in life.

The actress is all set to mark her big comeback with the sequel of her most famous film of 2003.

Titled as Freakier Friday, the new film is going to reunite Lindsay with Jamie Lee Curtis.

While talking about the revival of her career, the 38-year-old opened that she is also learning to take moments of relaxation for her along with work.

Lindsay added, "I feel great, I'm really happy, I love what I'm doing. I feel like when I was younger, everything was just moving so quick.”

"Now it's nice that I'm older and wiser, and I know how to take moments for myself to relax”, she continued.

In conversation with E! News, Our Little Secret actress said she makes sure to give her all to work, but when she is with her son or husband ‘I wanna give him my all’.

"I like to have all those parts of my life working together”, Lohan confessed.

Directed by Nisha Ganatra, the sequel of Freaky Friday is slated to release on August 8, 2025.