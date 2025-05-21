'The Voice' crowns new champion: Season 27 winner revealed

The Voice Season 27 came to a dramatic close with a surprise champion.

Adam David beat out fellow finalists Jadyn Cree, Jaelen Johnston, Lucia Flores Wiseman, and RENZO to take the crown, marking a second consecutive victory for his coach, Michael Buble.

On Tuesday night, May 20, the moment the winner was announced, an emotional David was embraced by Buble, who jumped from his chair and ran to hug the tearful singer.

His victory was especially a huge milestone, given his underdog journey. In his blind audition, only Bublé turned his chair, but that single vote of confidence carried the contestant through a season of growth.

The singer, born and raised in South Florida, even had to fight for his spot in the finale, earning an instant save during the semi-finals after failing to initially secure a place in the Top 4.

One of the night's highlights came during the finale when he took the stage with Buble, 49, for a rendition of The Weight by The Band.

"I love you, man," the Sway singer told David before he was announced as the winner. "You’re my kind of artist... Congratulations, I knew you’d get here."

The finale pitted The Voice season 27 champion, who proudly celebrated six years of sobriety, against fierce competition, including fellow Team Bublé standout Cree, Team Ballerini’s Johnston, Team Levine’s Wiseman, and Team Legend’s RENZO.