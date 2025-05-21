‘Hold My Hand’: Lady Gaga bags Sports Emmy for Super Bowl performance

[embed_video1 url=videoid;6372955964112 style=center playertype=bc] Lady Gaga wins Sports Emmy

Lady Gaga just added a shiny new trophy to her growing collection—and no, it’s not for her meat dress or a power ballad at the Oscars this time. The pop icon has officially won a Sports Emmy for her moving Super Bowl performance of Hold My Hand.

Nominated in the Outstanding Music Direction category, Gaga came out on top, beating out some stiff competition including Evolution of the Black Quarterback, The Lionheart, Noche UFC: For Mexico, For All Time, and The Turnaround.

This win nudges Gaga even closer to joining the ultra-exclusive EGOT club. She already has an Oscar, a Grammy, and now an Emmy. All that’s left is the elusive Tony.

The award-winning performance took place on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, where Gaga performed Hold My Hand as a heartfelt tribute to the victims of a New Year’s attack that claimed 14 lives.

Seated at a piano and surrounded by a full band and choir, she delivered an emotional rendition that brought the house down.

Hold My Hand, featured at the emotional end of 2022’s blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, already picked up Grammy and Golden Globe nominations. Now, it’s also a Sports Emmy winner, because Gaga clearly plays in every league.

She recently wrapped two electrifying shows in Singapore as part of her Mayhem Ball Tour and is now revving up for the U.S. leg, which kicks off in July.

Gaga’s also heading to Netflix’s Tudum 2025: The Live Event.

And in case you missed the spooky memo, she’s also set to appear in Wednesday Season 2.