Meghan Markle makes rare confession about her life as an actress

Meghan Markle recalls 'always hustling' before landing the iconic role

Before Suits and the royal spotlight, Meghan Markle was just another young actress trying to get her big break.

On the latest episode of her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her early career and the grind that defined it.

Joined by former stylist and now CEO Cassandra Morales Thurswell, Meghan, 43, looked back on those days of endless auditions and budget wardrobe upgrades.

“This is pre-Suits for me,” she recalled. “This is really early days when I was auditioning... you talk about not having a strategy, but always hustling.”

Meghan, who now lives with Prince Harry and their two kids in Los Angeles, revealed that Thurswell helped her put together a few essential pieces for casting calls.

One of those pieces was pair of $200 black Louboutin flats. “I wore those shoes on my final audition for Suits when I booked the part," Meghan said.

That role as Rachel Zane would launch her to fame — and leave her with a few cherished keepsakes. “I still have the pencil skirt from the first episode! It’s a time capsule for me.” she previously told People magazine.

Looking back, Meghan said she's not surprised by the show’s streaming-era comeback: “It was so well written and so well produced.”