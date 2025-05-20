Hailey Bieber opens up about her traumatic birth story

Hailey Bieber has recently opened up about her traumatic birth experience she had with her first son in August 2024.

The Rhode founder revealed that even though she kept herself prepared for delivery, she still went through tough labour while giving birth to her son, Jack Bieber.

“Giving birth was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” said the socialite in a new cover story interview for Vogue.

Hailey told the outlet that she did everything to feel stronger physically but she found herself going through a very tough labour.

While speaking for the first time about the birth, Justin Bieber's wife told the outlet, “It was so crazy. That was not fun. They broke my water. I went into labour and I laboured for a few hours. No epidural, nothing.”

It is pertinent to note that 18 hours later, Hailey revealed that she experienced a postpartum hemorrhage, which she told was “a little bit scary”.

“I trust my doctor with my life. And so, I had peace that I knew she would never let anything happen to me,” explained the singer’s wife.

However, Hailey mentioned that she was “bleeding really badly, and people die, and the thought crosses your mind”.

Elsewhere in the interview, the model also addressed her postpartum journey which she found it tough to cope with the “new version of herself” amid her rough patch with Justin.

“Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult,” pointed out the 28-year-old.

She continued, “And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, ‘They’re getting divorced and ‘They’re this’ and ‘They’re not happy’.”

“I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live,” she added.