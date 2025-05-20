Nicole Kidman suffers setback on Cannes Red Carpet

2025 Cannes Film Festival: Nicole Kidman wig malfunction exposed

Nicole Kidman made appearance at Cannes Film Festival as she was honoured with the prestigious Women in Motion Award.

Kidman, known for her ever-evolving hairstyles, wore a strawberry blonde lace-front wig that caused a stir when it became clear that the hairpiece wasn’t very seamless. It was a faux moment that caught the netizens' attention.

The Tom Cruise's ex wife looked stunning (barring the hairy blunder) at the star-studded event in her red lace floor-length turtleneck gown by Balenciaga.

The Moulin Rouge! star also donned the wig, as actresses usually do, to add volume to her hair and give her more 'youthful look'.

However, eagle-eyed fans took notice as her wig and her natural waves appeared to blend in with each other but did not really well.

The actress's wig was 'pinned along her hairline' with natural strands appearing clearly revealing that her hairstyle is not natural.

Though, it is common knowledge that the Academy Awards-winner actress hardly makes any public or screen appearance in public or screen without a hairpiece. However, the contrasting shades of colours didn't sit well with her fans.