Nicole Kidman makes rare comment about movie stars at Cannes

Nicole Kidman has recently made rare comment about movie stars.

While speaking on Kering Women in Motion talk at the Cannes Film Festival, the Babygirl actress revealed she always considered herself a character actor, not a movie star.

Elaborating on her reasons, Nicole, who is famous for her exceptional roles in Moulin Rouge! and The Hours, said, “If you're employed to be a movie star, that's a different thing. They're like, 'We just want you.’”

“I've never been employed for that. I've never been chosen for that. I'm always been chosen to create a character,” stated the 57-year-old.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Nicole also revealed that she believed in stronger representation of women on screen.

“We need to give women better roles, particularly as they get older. We are here, and we can prove to you that we will make money for you,” pointed out the Nine Perfect Strangers star.

Meanwhile, Nicole also praised female directors in Hollywood and even voiced out her declaration she made at the Cannes back in 2017 to work with a female director every 18 months.

“There’s so many extraordinary women out there, and, once you go looking and searching there, they are just waiting to be found,” mentioned The Northman actress.

Therefore, Nicole added, “I continue that pledge today, but I continue it not with just female directors. I continue it with female writers, female cinematographers, female crew members.”