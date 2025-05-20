'Lilo & Stitch' live-action remake to highlight key concept

Sydney Agudong spills deep insight about upcoming film

Disney has come up with a live-action remake of the 2002 animated movie, Lilo & Stitch.

The upcoming film brings back the chaotic blue alien in a different medium, which is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp.

Lilo & Stitch 2025 features Chris Sanders, who is doing the voice over for Stitch. Meanwhile, Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong are going to play Lilo and Nani respectively.

Sydney plays Lilo’s sister in the film, who struggles to juggle with her responsibilities while taking care of her sister. Her life turns upside down when the chaotic alien enters in their family as new member.

While talking about the forthcoming comedy sci-fi flick, the 24-year-old spilled a very minor but deep detail about the movie.

She shared, "It has the same heart and it has the same fun and Hawaiian rollercoaster ride of chaos that is Stitch.”

According to Agudong, the new film is going to reflect the distinction of human connection. It will give audience a message that family doesn’t always have to be blood related.

She explained, "But at the same time, I think the beautiful thing about being able to do a live-action is that you get the nuance of human connection. And I think with Maia and I's bond... hopefully [audiences] get that true sense of family and that it doesn't actually always have to be blood."

Backed by Disney, the all new film also features Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen and Tia Carrere in key roles.