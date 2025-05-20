Royal family highlights Duchess Sophie's inspiring role in new video

King Charles' 'secret weapon' Duchess Sophie made heartfelt gestures while performing a meaningful royal duty.

On May 20, the official Instagram page of the royal family shared a touching video of the Duchess of Edinburgh during her inspirational visit to the Royal School for the Blind Charity.

Buckingham Palace highlighted Sophie's heartwarming role who brought smiles to the faces of young special kids.

While sharing details related to her school tour, the King's office released a statement which reads, "The Duchess of Edinburgh visited to learn how the school is helping reshape perceptions of visual impairment."

"Whilst at the school, Her Royal Highness took part in activities such as table cricket, before trying her hand at writing braille."

"It was particularly encouraging to hear how the charity is supporting the next generation of teachers and carers. Thank you for all that you do!"

The well-wishers of Duchess Sophie started pouring love in the comments section.

One fan wrote, "The Duchess is absolutely lovely! What a wonderful video of our #SuperSophie."

"The Royal Family are very lucky to have The Duchess of Edinburgh!" another fan chimed in.