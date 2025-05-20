Shia LaBeouf tense moment with fans goes viral

Shia LaBeouf exercises restraint during fan interaction

Shia LaBeouf is currently busy promoting his documentary Slauson Rec at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival.

The 145-minute-long documentary helmed by Lewis O'Neil depicts the rise and dramatic fall of the Transformers actor's theatre collective.

During his stay in France, the 38-year-old had a fan interaction in which LaBeouf showed remarkable restraint.

As per TMZ, the 'mercurial' actor got 'pestered' by 'swarm' of aggressive fans seeking multiple selfies and autographs.

One man in particular told Daytime Emmy Award winner that they were such huge fans of him that they had made the trip from Greece to France just to see him.

The Los Angeles-born looking back at the man in the face enquired, "What do you need?"

The fan answered that he wanted a 'photo'.

The Hollywood actor politely complied the request of this man and a series of others, but the interaction got irksome when they tried to invade his personal space and attempted to take additional photos with him without his consent.

The actor whose temperamental side is reflected in the documentary, kept his cool and urged the fans calmly to back off of him.

As Peanut Butter Falcon star failed to satisfy the group of people who seemed to desire to have more shot with him, he clearly asked them to back off.

"Please leave me alone leave me alone - get off of me," LaBeouf said, "Back off, you got [your picture] four or five times."

The Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's former costar added, "Leave me alone bro, I don't want to f***ing trip out, leave me alone dog."

For the unversed, the documentary has come after the Hollywood star got backlash from Timothee Chalamet's fans for comparing himself with Complete Unknown star.