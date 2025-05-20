‘Toy Story 5’ unveils new characters and its voice actors

‘Toy Story 5’ unboxes new characters along with their voice actors

Toy Story 5 unboxed a new character for the movie and revealed the voice actor behind it.

The original Pixar film starring Tom Hanks as Woody and Tim Allen as space explorer Buzz Lightyear has garnered massive audience since its first instalment in 1995, also bagging two Academy Awards.

The studio announced on Monday that Conan O’Brien will be voicing the new character Smarty Pants.

The plot details have not been released yet, however, the movie will see the toys dealing with modern-day fascination of children with electronics.

The casting was announced at Disney’s Licensing Expo presentation, and O’Brien uploaded an Instagram post confirming the news.

He captioned the post, "You've got a friend in...Conan. #ToyStory5."

The podcast host in the video clip gushed about the films, saying, "These films are amazing. I can’t believe this." He went on to add jokingly that his role is better than that of Woody and Buzz, "it’s the best character of them all."

The new film’s voice cast also includes Ernie Hudson taking over the role of Combat Carl, with the characters previously voiced by the late Carl Weathers.

Andrew Stanton is directing Toy Story 5 alongside co-director McKenna Harris, while Jessica Choi produces the film.

The film is slated for release on June 19th, 2026.