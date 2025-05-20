Natalie Portman gets real on playing John Krasinski’s sister in new movie

Natalie Portman has recently opened up about her experience of playing John Krasinski’s sibling in new movie, Fountain of Youth.

While speaking at the Fountain of Youth red carpet premiere at the American Museum of Natural History in Los Angeles on May 19, the Black Swan actress shared what was special to play the sister of IF actor.

“It was so incredible to get to work with John,” said the 43-year-old.

The Atonement actress explained, “He's so funny. He's so kind, such a good actor and to play brother and sister was really fun because both of us, I think, had an imagination of what it might be like.”

Natalie shared that she’s the only child and John has only brothers, therefore, they both kind of had that “lifetime imagination” of “what it would be like to bring to our characters and it was great to travel to all these incredible places with the entire cast”.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Thor actress also discussed her on-set experience as well as getting the opportunity to travel the world while making the mystery movie.

“We really had a crew the whole time and we all really had fun together,” continued Natalie.

The May December actress told the outlet, “And then we got to shoot at the pyramids and be in Vienna and it was just magical.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the new movie revolves around leading protagonist Luke Purdue (John) who is estranged from his sister Charlotte Purdue (Natalie).

However, the “two must come together to pull off a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth,” per movie’s plotline.

John added that he admired the “initial juxtaposition between Luke and Charlotte — this idea of the adventurous spirit and the person who is always playing it safe”.

Meanwhile, the Fountain of Youth will premiere on May 23 on Apple TV+