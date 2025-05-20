King Charles sends Harry savage message in well-timed reunion with rival

King Charles seemingly hit back at his estranged son, Prince Harry, with a subtle gesture which spoke volumes of the growing rift between them.

The monarch and his wife Queen Camilla celebrated spring at the Royal Horticultural Society’s Chelsea Flower Show on Monday in London.

Charles and Camilla appeared in high spirts as the visited the vibrant displays and met with a special person at the event: David Beckham, who is also the ambassador of the King’s Foundation.

According to royal author, Ingrid Seward, the royal family knows the power of a well-timed photo op and how it can speak volumes to convey a message. Now, it seems that Charles is once again using its old ways to take a savage dig at his estranged son.

The warm reunion between the King with the former English football captain corelated to another significant event which took place days ago, thousands of miles away.

King Charles, Queen Camilla reunite with David Beckham amid growing tensions in families

Harry once shared a close friendship with David but the two had a falling out after the Meghan Markle had accused Victoria Beckham for leaking secrets to the press. The Beckhams vehemently denied the claims and have since cut off ties from the Sussexes.

According to reports, David’s eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz had joined Harry and Meghan for a dinner party where they connected over their ongoing family feuds.

The source told The Telegraph the couple had “found Harry and Meghan to be particularly kind, caring and generous” at the gathering, hosted by Brian Robbins, a neighbour of the Sussexes in Montecito.

Harry has been estranged from his family since the past few years and the relationship gotten even worse after he lost his security case in UK last month. He revealed that his father has not been speaking with him.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn and Nicola were notably absent from David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration earlier this month, despite being invited. Sources revealed that Brooklyn has long-felt unhappiness over his treatment within the family.

The two meetings - set apart by time and distance - seemingly indicate two opposing rivals recruiting supporters for their camp. It remains to be seen how the messy family feud unfolds in the future.