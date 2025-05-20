Prince William, Prince Harry receive sad news about losing close member

Prince William, Prince Harry heart-breaking loss: princes lose special figure from childhood

Prince William and Prince Harry are once again reunited in grief at the estranged brothers receive sad news about losing a special person.

King Charles’s two sons used to share a close bond and took many trips together especially when their mother, Princess Diana, was alive.

It was revealed on Monday that Diana’s former bodyguard, Lee Sansum, tragically died at 63, following a sudden heart attack. Lee’s wife had announced the news via Facebook in an emotional statement.

“Since meeting in 1998, Lee Sansum has been my soul mate, hero and most amazing man in my world,” she began the post. “So I’m devastated to share that he is no longer with us. He had a fatal heart attack on Saturday morning at home.”

She added that Lee’s “huge” presence will be missed “around the world as much as it is in our household” and his legacy of love and life skills “will never be lost”.

Lee Samsun received a heartwarming 'thank you' note from Diana, William and Harry after the trip

Lee served as one of Diana's bodyguards shortly before her death in 1997, escorting her during a family holiday to the French resort of Saint Tropez that year. Having black belts in karate, jujitsu and kick-boxing, he was fondly nicknamed ‘Rambo’ by Diana.

Apart from being a bodyguard to the young princes, Lee shared a sweet connection which he revealed in his 2022 book, The Bodyguard.

He shared that he tried to teach Harry and William kickboxing but they were “apprehensive”. However, Lee managed to teach Harry how to drive a jet ski.

It is understood that William and Harry would have been left heartbroken to lose someone they made memories with especially with their late mother still around.