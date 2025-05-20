Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Lawrence awkward moment at Cannes goes viral

Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Lawrence experience faux pas' moment at movie premiere

Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence faced wardrobe malfunction at Cannes Film Festival 2025.

The two graced the red carpet with their presence over the past weekend as their movie Die My Love premiered worldwide at the event.

The film based on the 2017 novel by Ariana Harwicz portrays Grace (Lawrence) as ‘a woman suffering from such severe post-partum depression she literally walks through fire’, as per People.

The Twilight star and The Hunger Games alum made appearance, though it turned into a funny, light-hearted incident when the 38-year-old mistakenly stepped onto the train of Lawrence’s gown.

Harry Potter actor donned sharp black tux and slick bow tie as he made an entrance in the event arm-in-arm with the 33-year-old who wore white floor-sweeping, voluminous ballgown.

The American actress accessorized her look with classic black heels and sparkling diamond earrings.

As the duo walked the red carpet, Kristen Stewart’s former costar trodden on the train halting her walk.

Realizing what had just happened, the two looked at each other and burst into laughter before finally regaining their graceful postures.

It is pertinent to note that Lynee Ramsay-directed movie is the first film of Pattinson and Lawrence together.