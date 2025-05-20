Hailey, Justin Bieber's tender moment steals hearts amid Diddy trial

Justin, Hailey Bieber surprise fans with recent outing

Justin and Hailey Bieber were spotted enjoying a date night as they attended Game 7 of the NHL Eastern Conference semifinals, shortly after the singer addressed the allegations against Sean Diddy Combs.

The duo, who have been parents to their son Jack Blues Bieber since August 2024, looked happy and affectionate as they snuggled up in the stands on Sunday, May 18.

A viral image shared by the NHL’s official X handle, formerly Twitter, featured the couple smiling while posing for a photograph.

The Baby hitmaker wore a bright orange jacket, paired with sunglasses and a fluffy cream bucket hat.

Meanwhile, the Rhode founder sported a blue Toronto Maple Leafs jacket, showing support for her husband’s favourite team.

The NHL captioned the post, “Hailey and Justin are feelin’ it tonight #Game7 #StanleyCup.”

Justin, 31, also shared snaps from the night on his Instagram handle, along with a sweet caption that read, “@haileybieber Made it into the building; Game 7”.

This public appearance comes amid ongoing speculation about the state of their marriage.

A source close to the couple told People, “Justin is having fun, vibing out and yes, he smokes weed like everyone else. But everything he does is being weaponized against him. Hailey is not on the verge of wanting a divorce or leaving him. It’s just completely untrue. If anything she’s sad about how hard everyone is being on him now that he finally is coming back out of his shell.”

For the unversed, the Canadian musician recently broke his silence regarding Sean Diddy’s ongoing s*x trafficking trial.