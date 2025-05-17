Julia Roberts suffers major loss

Julia Roberts is currently in a state of grief.

The Oscar winner has bid farewell to a close family member.

The 57-year-old took to Instagram May 16 to announce the death of her and her husband's beloved dog Myrtle.

The American actress began the sad news with "Our Myrtle" written alongside a picture of their furry friend of 19 years, "A Legend. 2006-2025".

Roberts' husband Danny Moder also paid emotional tribute to their dog captioning his Instagram post as, "The definition of Fierce Loyalty, even if she bit the pizza man once.”

Moder continued, "RIP Mytlle…aka Myrtle Von Mertzenberger.”

Notthing Hill alum's partner had put up a close-up photo of Myrtle's face accompanying the light-hearted message.

It is pertinent to note that their beloved Myrtle had previously graced Moder's social media account with multiple appearances.

The cinematographer also enjoyed the excitement and liveliness exhibited by their pet.

For the unversed, the Golden Globe Awards winner and cinematographer tied the knot in 2002, and share twins Hazel and Phinnaeus (20), and Henry, 17. The couple shares another pup whom they had named Lou.

Not only the pair was obsessed with the dog, but their children also shared the same sentiments. As evident by Primetime Emmy Award nominee's Instagram posts, Myrtle would hang out with kids while Hazel and Phinnaeus rode bicycles or did some other fun activity.