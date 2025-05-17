Katherine Ryan criticised for making light of Holly Willoughby's kidnap plot

Comedian Katherine Ryan, who has multiple Netflix stand-up specials and has performed on BBC's Live at the Apollo, is facing backlash over controversial comments made during a recent live performance.

The comedian took a jibe at Holly Willoughby's past kidnap ordeal, turning the serious incident into material for her stand-up act.

Gavin Plumb, the man involved, was previously convicted of planning to kidnap and murder the former This Morning host.

During the show, Katherine asked the audience, 'Do you remember that heavy guy, Gavin Plumb? He was caught trying to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby-the nation's sweetheart. He was stalking and was obsessed with her.'

She continued, 'At his trial, a white woman over 40 was his lawyer. She defended her client by saying, 'My client, never would have killed Holly Willoughby, Look at him. He's too fat to jump over her fence.'

Katherine added,'Maam, how dare you. I got a lot of big girlfriends who could kill Holly Willoughby tonight- took Alison Hammond like a week.'

The audience laughed as she concluded, 'it could be done.'







