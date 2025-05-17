Prince William takes big step to protect King Charles amid health crisis

Prince William wowed his cancer-stricken King Charles during a significant ceremony in which he received a key title previously held by his father.

For the unversed, on May 16, the Prince of Wales was installed as Great Master of the Order at a special ceremony held at Westminster Abbey.

According to the King's office, the royals "celebrated the 300th anniversary of Order of the Bath. For three centuries, the order has recognised exceptional military and civil achievements across the UK and the Commonwealth."

Notably, five new Knights Grand Cross also took their oaths at the event.

During the special day, the father-son duo shared a few heartfelt moments and put on a united front after Prince Harry's bombshells in BBC interview.

Express reported that several royal fans noticed the King, at one point, "walking up to his eldest son and gently patting his arm." Later, the two shared a laugh.

Netizens believed that William made his father 'proud' as he was protecting him from the tensions given by the Duke of Sussex, who recently discussed family drama on the live TV show, reportedly taking a toll on the King's health.

On X, formerly known on Twitter, one fan wrote, "I love it when we see King Charles and Prince William being loving towards each other."