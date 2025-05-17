Prince Harry reduced to tears by loved one: Meghan in shock

Meghan Markle was in shock after seeing her husband Prince Harry in tears following a bombshell decision from King Charles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were gifted Frogmore Cottage to live in by the late Queen in 2019, but the couple's time in the property was short-lived as they had to had say goodbye to royal life in 2020.

In 2022, Harry and Meghan were forced to pack up their personal belongings and hand back the keys to their UK home.

"The King's decision was a shock for the couple even Harry moved to tears," claimed the source at the time.

It was really a very difficult decision for the couple to take away their belongings from the five-bedroom property." added the insider.

Their interview with Oprah Winfrey stirred considerable tension, showing no sign of abating. It even led to the couple being asked to hand back the keys to their beloved Frogmore Cottage.

Harry claimed in his memoir Spare that he and Meghan were "evicted" from the property following their royal departure, prompted by a request from King Charles.

In an interview with The Cut, Meghan cryptically told how while packing she found a diary and expressed her surprise at her past entries.

She said: "You go back and you open drawers and you 're like, Oh my gosh. This is what I was writing in my journal there?" Her trip down memory lane raised concerns over potential new disclosures.

It came after she also said in the same interview: "It's interesting, I've never had to sign anything that restricts me from talking. I can talk about my whole experience and make a choice not to."

When asked by the interviewer why she hasn't indulged anyone about her true experience, Meghan replied that she was "still healing".

"I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive. But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I've really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything."

Speaking at the time on True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat, Roya Nikkhah said Meghan had issued "thinly veiled threats" and hinted that a memoir could be on the cards in the future.

She explained: "The thinly veiled threats that came in [Meghan's interview with The Cut] ...I think [she] probably hopes it does [feel threatening] to the Royal Family...

"[But] I think there's a lot of eye-rolling, going, 'We're used to this by now'... [But] that phrase, 'I have a lot to say until I don't' and, 'I've never signed anything that restricts me from talking'... there was a very strong inference there."

The royal commentator continued: "She's mentioned a couple of times in the last year or two that she kept a journal, and I think there is a very strong inference that Meghan could write her own memoir."

Recently, Meghan touched on releasing a potential memoir. During a chat on the Jamie Kern Lima Show, Jamie asked Meghan, who has already written a children's book called The Bench, if she would release another book.

Meghan responded as saying: "Yes, maybe, for sure." However, she added: "And then, you know, I think people are often curious if I'm going to write a memoir, but I've got a lot more life to live before I'm there."