King Charles receives warning about Prince Harry amid new setback

King Charles is faced with a new challenge as Prince Harry is turning out to be a major problem for his father’s monarchy.

The rift between the father and son widened over the past few weeks after Harry’s security case led to a shocking realisation for the monarch.

Now, Charles is being warned of how things may pan out if he does not take initiative to avoid a serious problem, per a royal expert.

“Charles’s reign is not being overshadowed by the feud, but it is being damaged by it because of the huge amount of publicity,” royal author Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital.

“In Harry’s recent interview, he seemed angry and pretty gutted,” he said, referring to Prince Harry’s explosive interview with BBC. “It would be a serious problem for the royal family if he and Meghan launched further attacks.”

The author’s comments came just days after The New York Times report claimed that reign of King Charles’s focus is becoming to be of “a beleaguered father managing a messy brood”.

In his interview, Harry said that he “would love reconciliation with [his] family”.

He added, “There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore. I don’t know how much longer my father has.”

The warning in the NYT report emphasised that unless Charles finds a way to heal the rift with his estranged son, it “could define his reign, undercutting the messages of tolerance and inclusiveness that he has long championed”.