Scarlett Johansson defends Justin Baldoni amid Blake Lively’s legal drama

Scarlett Johansson has recently showed support to Justin Baldoni amid Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us drama.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com that Justin’s name came to forefront when Scarlett was asked about her directorial debut which is backed by his Wayfarer Studios.

Another insider appreciated Scarlertt for acknowledging Wayfarer Studios' support for her movie.

“She had every right to put Justin on the no-go list – and she didn't. That speaks volumes,” remarked an insider.

The source mentioned, “Scarlett didn't throw him under the bus.”

“In fact, she went out of her way to praise his company, even as his world burns down,” explained an insider.

They explained, "Scarlett knew it would raise eyebrows. But she stuck to the truth: he supported her movie.”

A source also claimed that Blake’s legal troubles have “spilled over” onto her friendship with Taylor Swift.

It is pertinent to mention that Taylor seemingly cut all ties with Gossip Girl alum after she threatened to leak their private texts unless the Grammy winner showed public support for her amid the lawsuit.

An insider noted, “There is no recovering from this. Their friendship is done.”

The source added, “Taylor is done and Gigi Hadid is done with Blake, and she has no one to blame but herself. Taylor is a girl's girl, and she loves her friends.”

“She will bend over backward for them, but when that trust is broken, there is no going back,” said an insider.