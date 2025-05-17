Backstreet Boys AJ McLean to honour Liam Payne at ‘Building The Band’ show

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean shared how he will be honouring the memory of Liam Payne during the panel at 90s Con in Connecticut.

McLean reflected on his time working with the late singer while filming the singing competition named Building the Band. The Everybody crooner revealed that he will be dedicating the show to the late One Direction singer.

"The very last thing Liam did was work on this amazing TV show for Netflix called Building the Band, which will be out this summer. And we're dedicating the show to him" he told the crowd.

Recalling what it was like working with the Drag Me Down hitmaker, the I Want It That Way singer added, "I got to really know him on a personal level and we had a lot of very similar life experiences, both in sobriety and out of sobriety."

Payne served as a guest judge on the series, which follows individual singers as they attempt to form the next great band without ever seeing one another.

The series was filmed few months before Payne’s untimely death and a source told the People magazine that the show's producers were shocked and saddened by the loss.

However, on May 14th, the streaming platform confirmed the show will air as planned, and feature Payne posthumously.

In addition to Payne and McLean, Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland will also serve as judges on the upcoming series.