Buckingham Palace makes historic announcement about Prince William

Buckingham Palace has announced major royal shift as heir to British throne William has finally been installed as Great Master in dignified ceremony.

The royal family's social media accounts, along with those of the Prince and Princess of Wales, jointly shared iconic pictures from the emotional ceremony, paying a heartwarming tribute to future King William.

The royal offices made the delightful announcement, stating: "Celebrating the 300th anniversary of Order of the Bath. For three centuries, the order has recognised exceptional military and civil achievements across the UK and the Commonwealth."

The statement continued: "The Prince of Wales was installed as Great Master of the order and five new Knights Grand Cross took their oaths during the event at Westminster Abbey."

"The order was established by George I in 1725, though its origins go back to medieval times when part of the ceremony of knighthood included a ritual bath symbolic of spiritual purification."

King Charles and his eldest son's heartwarming photos from the emotional ceremony attracted massive likes and hearts, with one writing in the comments section: "Prince William looks very smart in his regalia."

Another added: "Such beautiful photos for a momentous occasion!"

William's American fans also expressed their joy over the honour, writing: "Love tradition. As an American I personally love it because we all come from these amazing countries… it’s beautiful to see traditions."