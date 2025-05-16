Prince Harry 'regrets' as William celebrates new honour from King Charles

Prince Harry, who considers himself the spare to the heir of the British throne, is said to be regretting King Charles' decision to give a new honour to future King William, who's getting one step closer to his destined role.

A royal insider has claimed, "It seems to be a win-and-loss situation as the Prince of Wales is celebrating his new title from the monarch ahead of becoming King, while Harry might be regretting the decision because he still believes he's not born with the same destiny."

It emerges after King Charles and future monarch William attended the Order of the Bath Service at Westminster Abbey on Friday, March 16, to mark the Order's 300th anniversary year.

It was the 76-year-old's first service as sovereign of the historic order, which was established in 1725 by Letters Patent of George I.

Sharing the knowledge about the Duke of Sussex's possible reaction to the latest development, the insider explained: "Harry will never fit to the monarchy as he think it has confined his role."

In his memoir Spare, Harry claims about the concept of "heir and spare" within the royal family, highlighting that William was the heir while he was the spare.

He states that this phrase was used by his father, the King, and other family members, referring to their positions in the line of succession.

Harry revealed his father's words in the book, writing: "Wonderful! Now you've given me an heir and a spare - my work is done."

Harry bitterly believes he was only bred to offer literal spare parts for his brother in case the heir apparent ever needed new organs.

“Two years older than me, Willy was the Heir, whereas I was the Spare. I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B. I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy,” he wrote of his brother and current heir to the throne, William.

Any new perk or title of William won't inspire Harry as he's aware of the Prince of Wales' destiny.

