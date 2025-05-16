Britney Spears sides with Justin Bieber after Hailey divorce rumours

Britney Spears has recently offered subtle support to Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey amid their rough patch.

A source spilled to Life & Style that the Toxic crooner “is watching everything going on with Justin right now”.

The source also noted that Britney is “reserving judgement, but of course she’s hearing all the talk about him struggling and can’t help but worry”.

The songstress made it an effort to let it known to Justin and Hailey’s mutual contacts that she’s “there for him and for Rhode founder too, if he needs anything at all”.

It is pertinent to mention that Justin and Hailey have been going through tough situation over the last few months after the birth of their baby boy, Jack, in August 2024.

A rep for Hailey revealed that she hadn't heard of Britney’s concerns, but the source emphasised that the support is there, if need be, as fans watch their relationship anxiously.

Britney, on the other hand, does comprehend why Hailey and Justin want to keep their relationship under tight wraps.

“She understands more than anyone how the world and the pressures of fame and the industry can tear something good apart,” explained an insider.

The source further said that Britney “still remembers the first time she met Justin when he was just a young teenager and as a mom of boys herself, she can’t help but feel maternal towards him”

“She also remembers Justin’s mom (Pattie Mallette) very fondly and she knows it can’t be easy for her to see her son going through this hard time,” mentioned an insider.

Meanwhile, the source added, “Britney is praying for him and ready to help if he or Hailey wants to reach out for any reason at all.”