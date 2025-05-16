Zara Tindall receives new title on key event after Princess Anne concerns

Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall wowed key members of the royal family which bagged her a new title on a special occasion of her life.

The British equestrian was recently celebrated by her family members especially her husband Mike Tindall on her 44th birthday.

Speaking of Zara's important role in the royal family, body language expert Darren Stanton gave the title of "real rock," as she always maintains good relationships with key royals.

Other than the Princess Royal and Duchess Sophie, Zara also stands out as the biggest supporter of her uncle, King Charles, who is fighting a battle with cancer.

According to the Scottish Daily Express, Darren said on behalf of Betfair Slots that Mike's wife is a significant ally of royal family as she is "a real rock who can always be relied on."

He added, "Her personality seems so fun and down to earth, and Zara has a great rapport with every member of the royal family."

"She's been pictured laughing with King Charles and she's great friends with William and Kate. Most recently, she looked close to Princess Eugenie at an event," Darren stated.

The royal commentator revealed that Zara "thinks highly of her family" and she has "developed strong bonds with everyone."

Notably, Zara received a new title after her mother Anne reportedly expressed concerns over her children's future in the royal family.

It is important to mention that Zara and her brother Philip do not have official royal titles as their mother declined the offer in order to let her kids pursue independent careers.

But, there are speculations that William, the future King might use his cousins to support the slimmed-down monarchy plan.