Hailey Bieber stresses on family welfare amid Justin’s erratic behaviour

Hailey Bieber wants to protect her family’s sanity at any cost amid Justin Bieber’s erratic behaviour

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that the Rhode founder, who welcomed her first son, Jack with Baby hit-maker in August, “makes and follows her own rules,” after almost seven years of their marriage.

“Friends say her priority is protecting her family,” said an insider,

However, another source explained that for Hailey, Justin and Jack “come first, which is why she is tuning everyone else out. She’s focused on their future, not the drama”.

Justin recently confessed he’s dealing with imposter syndrome in an Instagram post, saying, “he’s always felt unworthy, like I was a fraud and definitely feel[s] unequipped and unqualified most days”.

Meanwhile, Justin and Hailey made an effort to put on a united front in the public eye like in the case of Met Gala.

The singer didn’t attend the event with Hailey but he managed to complement her in the comment section.

“I see it I like it and I want it,” he wrote on a post featuring Gala pictures.

This is not the first time that Hailey had showed her support to Justin. Three years into their marriage, the model went through a difficult period when the singer was struggling with his mental health.

“Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life,” she said on the In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith podcast.

Hailey added, “I’m not that type of a person.”

The source also noted, “Those who know her best are proud of the strength Hailey’s shown.”