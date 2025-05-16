Princess Eugenie honours Sarah Ferguson as she recalls emotional incident

Princess Eugenie made an emotional confession about her mother Sarah Ferguson who helped her overcome 'terrifying' feelings due to the scar.

The York sisters, Eugenie and Princess Beatrice made a joint appearance on their friend and Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas's podcast Lessons From Our Mothers.

During the meaningful conversation, the youngest daughter of Yorks recalled how her mum played a crucial role in her childhood when she had scoliosis.

Eugenie said, "I had scoliosis when I was younger. I had a big operation when I was 12. My mum basically moved into the hospital with me and was there every waking hour."

The Princess of York said that her mother did not leave her during a challenging period of her life.

"She used to be so proud of me and my scar and what I'd been through," the mother-of-two shared.

Eugenie said that she used to feel "terrified" and "ashamed" of her scar as a young girl. But, the Duchess of York taught her to own her scar as a pride.

Moreover, Beatrice and Eugenie lauded their mother's "resilience, strength and individuality" that she also "instilled in them" during the podcast interview.