Pete Davidson makes red carpet debut with new girlfriend

Pete Davidson took his relationship with Elsie Hewitt to the next level by going public with his new flame.

On Thursday, May 15, the former Saturday Night Live cast member and Hewitt, 29, graced the red carpet at the 13th Annual Blossom Ball in New York City, making their debut appearance as a couple.

Attending the Endometriosis Foundation of America event, Davidson, 31, and his girlfriend posed for several photos together.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor sported a beige button-up shirt and paired it with khaki pants.

Meanwhile, his new girlfriend coordinated him by donning a beaded brown body-hugging dress and pulled back her locks in a sleek bun.

Their appearance was especially significant, as Hewitt had surgery for endometriosis last year and felt grateful to have Davidson supporting her at an event advocating the very cause she’s battled.

"It's amazing. I feel really, really lucky that he came out and wanted to support," the London-born beauty gushed over the comedian. "I feel so much better it's actually insane."

She attributed some credit for her better health to her boyfriend, praising how Davidson takes "very good" care of her.

Davidson and Hewitt's first public appearance as a couple comes after they recently took a major step in their romance and moved in together, two months after they were confirmed to be in a relationship.