Meghan Markle tests King Charles patience with shocking move

King Charles seemed to have left Meghan Markle in shock as one of her alleged plans were foiled given a strong reaction from the monarch.

Prince Harry’s BBC interview caused many ripples the rift deepened between the Sussexes and the royals, despite the Duke of Sussex making pleas for reconciliation.

During the interview, Harry also suggested that the royal family, especially his father, does not care about his children, Prince Archie, six, and Lilibet, three.

An insider revealed that the interview did more damage than Meghan expected as she was the one orchestrating the whole thing.

Sources told Woman’s Day that Meghan and her PR friend Meredith Maines were trying to use it as a way to “force Charles’ hand” and see how serious he was about reuniting with Harry and his grandkids.

“It felt like the only way they could get a message to Charles and tell him how much Harry wants to see him,” the insider said.

“They’re devastated and both genuinely shocked to have not had any response from Charles to the interview. It’s hurt Harry deeply and he’s starting to accept that the door’s really closed on his former life.”

They noted that Harry and Meghan have “done everything to try and get through this impregnable wall around his father since he became King” but nothing has worked.

Now, Meghan believes that if the King doesn’t want to see his grandchildren, “she’s happy to keep them away.”