Lewis Capaldi makes surprising comeback after two years hiatus

Lewis Capaldi, the Scottish singer who took a health- related hiatus two years ago due to Tourette’s syndrome and anxiety, made a surprise appearance at the Edinburgh Assembly Halls.

The Someone You Loved crooner, stepped out on stage for the first time at charity gig to raise funds for suicide prevention.

He then took the stage of a concert headlined by Tom Walker and Nina Nesbitt at Edinburgh Assembly Halls, in aid of the charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm).

The Before You Go hit maker joined the concert as a "last minute decision" according to the headliner.

The BBC reported that Walker said, "When Lewis confirmed he wanted to do it last minute, I was delighted. We’ve bumped into each other a few times over the years backstage at fezzys [festivals] and events, and he’s a total legend."

"I know how much pressure this industry can put on artists at times, especially after a bit of a break," he added.

The gig was the first of three phone-free scheduled charity shows, with another scheduled on 6 May, and the final one due to take place on 10 May.