Prince William speeds up ‘revenge plan’ against Harry, Meghan:‘loose ends’

Prince William is willing to show no mercy to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as he is already setting his revenge plans in motion.

The future king was already angry with his estranged brother for revealing the royal family’s private affairs. However, Harry’s BBC interview on Friday following his ‘devastating’ verdict on security bid was the last straw for the Prince of Wales.

According to a friend of William who spoke to The Daily Beast, the heir to the throne has “no interest in reconciling” after Harry and Meghan’s “absolutely vile” behaviour.

Once he becomes king, William will act immediately to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their His/Her Royal Highness (HRH), the friend claimed.

The move was reportedly under consideration but a former courtier told the outlet that Harry’s interview has given it “renewed urgency”.

Prince William also believes that Harry and Meghan must be “completely cut off” from the Royal institutions dubbing them as “loose ends” that William is determined to “tidy up by snipping off” once he ascends the throne.

Prince Harry has been estranged from his brother since he released his bombshell memoir, Spare, in 2023. The courtier noted that William has “no direct contact” with Harry anymore so it will be a “clean break”.

Moreover, the “chaos of a royal succession is always a good moment to make decisive changes. It will be among the first things he will do.”