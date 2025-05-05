Justin Bieber lands in criticism over new snaps from getaway with pals

Justin Bieber sparks outrage in fans: ‘your standards appear low’

Justin Bieber’s fans appeared to turn against him as he shared new insights with his getaway with friends.

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday, May 4th, and gave fans a glimpse into his music-making vacation.

The fans however, did not appreciate the subtle demonstration of drug usage in the background.

The Baby hitmaker was faced with a lot of backlash from fans who claimed that Bieber was setting a bad example for “young fans.”

One of the pictures from Bieber’s carousel featured his friend Eddie Benjamin playing guitar, additionally, the shot also showed the Sorry singer in the background seemingly taking a hit from the bong.

Another picture showed Bieber along with Eddie and the latter was smoking a cigarette.

Eagle-eyed fans flocked to the comments and expressed their concerns and disappointment, alike.

“The bong in the background,” one commented.

“Hey Justin your photos seems like you're taking ice meth man don't do that sht you're one of my favourite. don't even smoke weed sht. leave that man,” another wrote.

A third chimed in, “I hate to see you smoking weed all the time,” and “Can’t imagine leaving my wife and 8 month old baby for weeks like you have multiple times. So sad you reject the family life,” wrote one.

“All I see is a couple of potheads. Always thought @justinbieber was better than that. At least keep it out of the public view. You’re not setting a good example for your young fans. Your standards appear low,” echoed another.