Camila Cabello spotted hand-in-hand with rich boyfriend

Camila Cabello and Katy Perry

Camila Cabello turned the Monaco E-Prix into her own personal runway, jetting in for a stylish weekend at the Formula 1 races with boyfriend Henry Junior Chalhoub by her side.

The Havana hitmaker, 28, looked effortlessly cool in a black leather jacket, v-neck tee, jeans, and oval black sunglasses — giving off major rockstar-on-vacation vibes, as per images obtained by The Daily Mail.

Her beau, Lebanese businessman Henry, 38, kept things equally laid-back in a black tee and jeans, but added a brown jacket to the mix, skipping the shades, because apparently, not everyone in Monaco needs to dodge paparazzi flash.

intotheloving/Instagram

The couple has been quietly making waves since they first appeared together at an Elie Saab afterparty in Saudi Arabia back in November 2024.

Romance rumors quickly revved up in January when the pair was spotted getting cozy during a beach day in St. Barts — think frolicking in the surf, PDA galore, and the kind of sunshine-filled moment that belongs on the cover of a romance novel.

From sandy shores to high-fashion affairs, Camila and Henry have been on a chic couple’s tour of Europe this year.

They made an appearance at the pre-BAFTA Nominees party in London on February 15, and then turned heads again on March 11 while sitting front row at Chanel’s 2025 Fall/Winter show in Paris.

Cameras caught the duo adorably holding hands — until Henry noticed someone filming and promptly ducked behind Camila’s shoulder, proving even billionaires get camera shy sometimes.

Speaking of billionaire status, Henry hails from a seriously wealthy family. The Chalhoub Group — based in Dubai — is a major player in the luxury fashion distribution game, working with industry giants like Versace, Jimmy Choo, Jacquemus, and multiple LVMH brands.

Meanwhile, Camila isn’t just making headlines for her stylish romance — she recently stirred up some cosmic drama with none other than Katy Perry.

After Perry soared into space aboard the all-female Blue Origin flight on April 14 and teased her Lifetimes tour set list mid-orbit, Camila responded with her own tongue-in-cheek TikTok.

“Didn't have the budget to fly to space to promote my tour dates so I made this TikTok instead,” Camila joked in her caption, while floating slowly in front of a red wall pretending to be weightless.

She tagged the clip with “@Katy Perry hehehe ily,” proving a little shade can still come with a wink and a hug.

Whether she’s playfully poking fun at a pop peer or living her best jet-set life with