Ryan Reynolds dodges questions about Travis Kelce Instagram unfollow

Ryan Reynolds avoid questions about Travis Kelce tension

Ryan Reynolds may have mastered the art of dodging villains on screen, but in real life, he’s equally swift at side-stepping questions—especially the ones involving Travis Kelce.

As online fans noticed last week, Travis Kelce—the NFL star and Taylor Swift’s current leading man—appears to have hit the unfollow button on Reynolds’ Instagram.

Naturally, this sparked a frenzy, especially with the backdrop of Ryan and wife Blake Lively’s ongoing legal drama with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

Fans started wondering if this is a subtle social media snub.

But when given the chance to clear the air at Green Day’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on May 1, Reynolds stayed impressively tight-lipped.

In a video shared by Daily Mail on May 3, Ryan is seen working his way through a cheerful crowd of fans, happily signing autographs and posing for selfies. Meanwhile, a persistent photographer can be heard repeatedly asking, “What happened with Travis Kelce?”

Reynolds’ response? Silence—except for one moment of comic relief where he holds up a marker and asks, “Who’s pen is this?”

The silence arrives at a time when gossip about potential drama between Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds has been bubbling.

With reports that Taylor might even be subpoenaed in the legal dispute involving Blake and Ryan, fans have been combing through every interaction—or lack thereof—for clues.

Still, a source previously told E! News in January that rumors of a falling out between Taylor and Blake are “not true.”

While the once-frequent double-date sightings of Taylor, Travis, Blake, and Ryan have slowed down since Swift’s Eras Tour wrapped up in December, it’s worth noting that Taylor has been keeping a pretty low profile overall. Her public appearances have been rare, giving even more air to speculative theories.