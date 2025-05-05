Blake Lively's kids shine amid ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively opens up about parenting effects amid 'It Ends With Us' drama

Blake Lively is opening up about the effect of parenting on her four kids, possessing different personalities.

The Another Simple Favor actress, who is currently embroiled in a legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni, detailed her thoughts on her kids’ personalities as they grow up under the celebrity umbrella.

During her regal appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers while promoting her recent film, the Gossip Girl star highlighted, "One of my daughters has the same birthday as Napoleon and Jennifer Lawrence, so if you imagine those two blended."

Blake affectionately described her daughter as the “funniest person in the world,” joking that she'll "definitely rule the world with authoritarian leadership."

In addition, she shared that her son is a hopeless romantic, suggesting that she's the ultimate love of his life.

The actress said, "[He] announces that I'm the love of his life at all times. I get dressed every day like a girl in middle school and I'm just like, 'Oh my gosh, I hope he says something.'"

This comes hot on the heels of her statement regarding her feud with Justin Baldoni, where she revealed that this year has been full of highs and lows.