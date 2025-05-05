 
Newly single Jessica Alba all smiles with Kris Jenner's boyfriend at pool party

Jessica Alba caught in cosy chat with Corey Gamble during birthday bash

By Hollywood Desk
May 05, 2025
Gamble has been n a relationship with the Kris Jenner for over a decade

Jessica Alba was spotted enjoying a lively conversation with Kris Jenner's longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, at the palm Tree Beach Club and MGM Grand on Saturday. 

The Fantastic Four star-who is reportedly "ready to date" again two months after announcing her split from husband Cash Warren-mingled with A-list celebrities while celebrating her 44th birthday at the exclusive Las Vegas pool party.

The Dark Angel star appeared in a high spirits as she relaxed by the poolside hotspot, where newly single Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney was also seen mingling with Machine Gun Kelly and Patrick Schwarzenegger, reported DailyMail.

Gamble, a talent executive, who has been n a relationship with the Kris Jenner for over a decade, was seen leaning in to speak into Albas' ear-likely to be heard over the loud music and chatter.

For those unversed, Alba shares three children with Cash: daughters Honor, Haven, and son Hayes.