Newly single Jessica Alba all smiles with Kris Jenner's boyfriend at pool party

Jessica Alba was spotted enjoying a lively conversation with Kris Jenner's longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, at the palm Tree Beach Club and MGM Grand on Saturday.

The Fantastic Four star-who is reportedly "ready to date" again two months after announcing her split from husband Cash Warren-mingled with A-list celebrities while celebrating her 44th birthday at the exclusive Las Vegas pool party.

The Dark Angel star appeared in a high spirits as she relaxed by the poolside hotspot, where newly single Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney was also seen mingling with Machine Gun Kelly and Patrick Schwarzenegger, reported DailyMail.

Gamble, a talent executive, who has been n a relationship with the Kris Jenner for over a decade, was seen leaning in to speak into Albas' ear-likely to be heard over the loud music and chatter.

For those unversed, Alba shares three children with Cash: daughters Honor, Haven, and son Hayes.