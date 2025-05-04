Blake Lively celebrates major win after opening up about Justin Baldoni feud

Lively recently opened up about facing a difficult year amid her legal battle with Baldoni

Blake Lively is toasting a major win.

The Gossip Girl alum took to Instagram Stories to thank fans after Another Simple Favor hit No. 1 globally on Prime Video, calling the movie “absolutely bonkers” and “unhinged.”

“Thank you all for watching @asimplefavor,” she wrote, alongside a photo of her and co-star Anna Kendrick. “We’re all so proud of this absolutely bonkers, unhinged movie… We’re so grateful to you.”

The celebratory moment comes just a day after Lively subtly referenced her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, the director and co-star of her previous film It Ends With Us. The very public feud has sparked headlines and overshadowed parts of the new film’s promo run.

Lively has also been fending off persistent rumours about behind-the-scenes tension with Kendrick. But she appeared to shut that down too, posting a lighthearted ASMR promo video featuring the pair.

In Another Simple Favor, Lively and Kendrick reprise their roles as Emily and Stephanie, reuniting in Capri for a glamorous wedding that spirals into chaos, betrayal, and, of course, murder.