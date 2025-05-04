Prince William shares moving message for key figure amid Harry's tension

Prince William paid a heartfelt tribute to a key figure amid the growing tensions between Prince Harry and the royal family.

The Prince of Wales honoured Sir David Attenborough on his 99th birthday with a special message.

The naturalist, who is William's passion project Earthshot Prize's biggest supporter, was called a "true giant" by the future King and shared that his children, Prince George, Princess Lilibet and Prince Louis, have been inspired by Sir David's love for nature.

In a moving tribute published in The Mail, William said, "He has inspired my children and me in so many ways."

He penned, "We celebrate not just a milestone of years, but a lifetime of extraordinary service to our planet.”

The Prince of Wales shared, "Through his boundless curiosity, gentle wisdom and unwavering commitment... he has brought the wonders of Earth into our homes and into our hearts."

It is important to note that William's touching statement came after the Duke of Sussex revealed that his father King Charles had not talked to him due to a security case. Despite this, he expressed his desire to make peace with his family, especially amid the monarch's cancer.