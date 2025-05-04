Benson Boone excites fans with debut performance of new song

Benson Boone sends fans wild with surprise performance of ‘Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else’

Benson Boone took his Saturday Night Live debut to new heights by performing his unreleased song, Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else, for the first time.

The 22-year-old singer appeared as the musical guest on the May 3rd episode of the weekend comedy show, which was hosted by Quinta Brunson.

The Beautiful Things hitmaker performed Sorry I'm Here for Someone Else from his album, American Heart, for his first performance.

Boone sported a purple shirt and coordinating pink pants and he flipped over Brunson’s head before he went on stage.

The Grammy winner later returned to the stage to perform, Mystical Magical, which is the second single from his upcoming album.

This comes after Boone announced his second studio album during his performance at Coachella this year.

He revealed the album cover which showed him standing shirtless in front of an American flag.

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming album, Boone told Rolling Stone that he had "never believed so much in a body of work" in the past.