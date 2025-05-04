Prince Harry's supporters remind critics of his 10 years in British army

Piers Morgan is not new to the list of those who frequently bash Prince Harry over his remarks about the Royal family.

This time, the former Good Morning Britain host has became even more aggressive, branding Prince Harry a 'hypocritical little twerp' following the Duke's recent interview with the BBC after losing his legal battle over security arrangements in the UK.

Morgan lashed out at the estranged son of King Charles in a post shared on X/Twitter,' writing:

'The moment when you realised you are now a dead-eyed, arrogant, hypocritical little twerp loathed by your own family,' while sharing a photo of Harry from the BBC interview.

In another fiery post shared Friday, Morgan added: 'Shu* up, you pathetic little brat, nobody in Britain has anything but contempt for your despicable treatment of your family.'

However, many people reacted to Morgan's comments by expressing support for Prince Harry.

One user replied: 'Come on Piers! No member of the Royal Family is deserving of this kind of vehement vitriol from you. 'Please refrain. H was a dutiful and loyal British soldier for 10 years, you are going too far here.'

Another added: 'How long will this rant go on? Whether it comes to Meghan you seem to get out of control.'

Prince Harry, who served 10 years in the Army and took part in two tours in Afghanistan as a working royal during war time, is being paid tribute by his fans who believe his dedication to the country should be respected regardless of current controversies.