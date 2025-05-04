Tom Cruise’s unexpected solo arrival at Beckham’s 50th sparks curiosity

Tom Cruise made a surprisingly low-key entrance at David Beckham’s star-studded 50th birthday bash, leaving guests buzzing with curiosity.

Despite earlier reports suggesting he was planning to attend with his rumored girlfriend Ana De Armas, the actor showed up alone, sparking massive split speculations.

Instead, Tom was seen arriving alone, hopping out of a black cab as he pulled up to the swanky venue.

It’s still under wraps if Ana showed up to the glitzy party, but Tom was seen walking into the venue alone. The lovebirds had been in London earlier this week, arriving ahead of Ana’s birthday on April 30.

For the Beckham bash, Tom kept it classy in a white tuxedo jacket, black pants, and a black bow tie.

The Hollywood icon had a quick chat with security before being going inside, as staff tried to block the entrance with big black umbrellas.

Tom, best known for Top Gun, became close friends with power couple David and Victoria back in the early 2000s.

However, Tom Cruise also made a candid appearance at Victoria's 50th birthday last year.