Prince Harry sets conditions for King Charles meeting with Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry has put the ball in King Charles III's court with his latest claims about his and his family's potential return to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, who's accused of making the final years of King Charles life a living hell, said: "I can only come to the UK safely, if I am invited."

Harry's comments suggest he may have emotionally hurt his father King Charles, who's facing health crisis following his cancer treatment, by setting condition for seeing his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, has given new interview to the BBC amid the King's health woes and uncertain prognosis. In a tell-all 30-minute sit-down, Harry made several new claims following his loss in the battle for security entitlement.

The Prince, who now lives in the United States, said he would not bring his children to the UK under current conditions, even though he misses home deeply.

“For the time being, it’s impossible for me to take my family back to the UK safely,” he said.

Harry revealed his feelings about the Briatain and its people, saying: “I miss the UK. I miss parts of the UK. Of course I do, and I think that it’s really quite sad that I won’t be able to show, you know, my children, my homeland.”

Harry reportedly said: “We’ve lost the appeal, but the other side have won in keeping me unsafe.”

He also spoke on the royal family and the British establishment as the judgement left him a legal bill of £1.5 million.

Despite stepping back from royal duties in 2020, the ftaher-of-two insisted he had never asked the King to intervene but expressed shock at what he described as a “good old fashioned establishment stitch up”.

He went on: “I was born into this position. It wasn’t a choice. I’ve served my country for 35 years. I believe that I am still continuing to serve my country.”

The Duke explained that he would not escalate the case to the Supreme Court, adding: “There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore. I don’t want any battles to continue. There is way too much suffering and way too much conflict in the world. This, at the heart of it, is a family dispute.”