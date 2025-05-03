Kelly Clarkson new song's inspiration linked to Selena Gomez?

Kelly Clarkson reveals inspiration behind new track 'Where Have You Been'

Kelly Clarkson, American singer and songwriter has just released her new soundtrack, Where Have You Been.

The 43-year-old has opened that the song had an inspiration behind it which somehow links to Selena Gomez.

Gomez’s hit comedy series Only Murders In The Building was the motivation behind Clarkson’s new track.

The TV personality opened that she was deeply touched by the on-screen chemistry of Martin Short and Meryl Streep and so she decided to write a song over them.

At SiriusXM show, Kelly shared, “It’s Martin Short’s face. He says to Meryl Streep’s character in the show, ‘Where have you been?”

The song depicts that you think you found something, but it did not really exist as the lyrics goes, “Where have you been? What took so long? I thought I’d found you, Found out I was wrong, I almost gave up, My light was so dim, And now, here you are, Where have you been?”

The American idol winner explained, “He’s like in awe, and I was like, ‘Has anyone written a song?’ Because the song is happy, because it’s like you found something that you thought was almost basically a unicorn and did not exist.”

Hulu backed thriller series stars the Calm Down singer alongside Short, Streep, Eva Longoria, Steve Martin and others.