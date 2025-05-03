Paul Mescal makes bold move in relationship with girlfriend Gracie Abrams

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams, both known for their spectacular work in their respected careers, are stronger than ever in their budding relationship.

The Gladiator II star took his love life to new heights as he touched in Auckland, New Zealand to support his Grammy-nominated girlfriend on her ongoing Story of Us tour.

The couple was pictured together in a local tattoo studio with the tattoo artist, fueling speculations that the couple marked the memorable trip with matching ink.

Previously, a source revealed to People Magazine that "despite their busy schedules, the couple is making each other a priority. There is no denying the strong chemistry between Paul and Gracie, true lovebirds."

Earlier this year, the couple seemed to be on the verge of calling it quits when Abrams was spotted storming out of the restaurant after a heated argument.

In June 2024, fans first speculated the relationship between the duo and few weeks later the couple was spotted on a date in a restaurant in London.

Mescal supported Abrams on Eras Tour too and then during the Gladiator II premiere after-party they made their first official red carpet appearance.