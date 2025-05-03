King Charles set to deliver key speech after Prince Harry's emotional plea

King Charles appeared to ignore his son Prince Harry's emotional plea as he prepared for an important royal event.

The key royals including the monarch, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate and others are set to reunite to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

As per The Mirror, the King is set to appear on television screens to deliver a key speech at the same time and date when his grandfather, King George VI, announced the conclusion of World War II.

On May 8, the monarch will make a historic address to the nation at a concert from the Horse Guards Parade in London, which concludes the festivities of the national VE Day.

According to royal insiders, King Charles has "personally penned" his speech to honour the freedom fighters and war heroes which will go on air on BBC One.

"It will be a fitting tribute to our greatest generation," the source said about the monarch's speech.

It has been said that the King paid no heed to his son the Duke of Sussex's public olive branch as he shifted his focus to a significant royal event.

The royals are expected to put on a united front following Harry's claims in a bombshell interview in which he discussed the verdict of his UK security case.

In a conversation with BBC, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's father expressed his desire to reconcile with the royal family but he revealed that his father "won't speak to me because of this security stuff."

Moreover, Harry said that he is 'devastated' over the result of his security battle.

In response, Buckingham Palace's spokesperson also released a statement, which read, "All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion."