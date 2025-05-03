Blake Lively gets candid about her toughest critics

Blake Lively gave rare insight into how she chooses to style herself for professional appearances.

The Gossip Girl alum is currently busy promoting her new film, Another Simple Favour, that released May 1.

In this regard she appeared on the Late Night with Seth Meyers show which is her first talk show appearance since the onset of Lively vs Baldoni legal battle.

During the show, the host asked if her daughters ever critiqued her outfits.

To this, Deadpool star's wife responded instantly shaking her head, "Oh yeah yeah, yeah"

The 37-year-old then talked about the personalities of her daughters.

"One of my daughters has the same birthday as Napolean and Jennifer Lawrence," she joked, "so if you imagine those two blended."

Meyers humorously replied with a question, "Is that how birthdays work? You blend…?"

Lively laughed and acknowledged that she doesn't know as she lacks knowledge about star signs.

Taking the conversation forward, Anna Kendrick's costar further revealed that her daughter Betty is the 'funniest person in the world' before predicting that she will 'rule' the world with her 'authoritarian leadership' skills.

For the unversed, the Age of Adaline alum made a bombshell confession on the same show about her past 'intense year'.

She confessed that it was full of 'highs' and 'lows', and her kids as well as her husband Ryan Reynolds are her 'lifeline' that helps her get through these tough times.